Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

CIGI opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $692.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

