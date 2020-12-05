Comparing ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW)

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) and ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Premier Power Renewable Energy alerts:

62.8% of ALLETE shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ALLETE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and ALLETE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A ALLETE 15.33% 7.29% 3.07%

Volatility & Risk

Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALLETE has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Premier Power Renewable Energy and ALLETE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ALLETE 1 3 1 0 2.00

ALLETE has a consensus target price of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. Given ALLETE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ALLETE is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and ALLETE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ALLETE $1.24 billion 2.46 $185.60 million $3.33 17.60

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Summary

ALLETE beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 660 megawatt of wind energy generation. Further, it is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 158 substations with a total capacity of 8,875 megavoltamperes. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. ALLETE, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.