Comparing CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) & Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD)

Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) and CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Simply alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simply and CUI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

CUI Global has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of CUI Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Simply shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CUI Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simply and CUI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A CUI Global $23.49 million 1.58 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -2.79

CUI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Simply.

Profitability

This table compares Simply and CUI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86%

Risk & Volatility

Simply has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simply beats CUI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs. The Cooltech Distribution business segment engages in distributing to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other consumer electronic brands. The company was founded on February 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Miami FL.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.