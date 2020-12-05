Comparing Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) & InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16% InPlay Oil -269.03% -70.65% -27.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and InPlay Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.06 $122.12 million $3.41 3.78 InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.21 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oasis Midstream Partners and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.73%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats InPlay Oil on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

