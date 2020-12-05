Comparing SAP (NYSE:SAP) and indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB)

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SAP alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SAP and indiePub Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 1 12 12 0 2.44 indiePub Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAP presently has a consensus target price of $138.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given SAP’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than indiePub Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

SAP has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indiePub Entertainment has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and indiePub Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 16.30% 16.31% 8.09% indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAP and indiePub Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $30.86 billion 4.82 $3.72 billion $4.02 31.00 indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than indiePub Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of indiePub Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAP beats indiePub Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. The company also provides SAP Leonardo, a system that combines design thinking services with intelligent technologies for business processes; SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent enterprises; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; and SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application. In addition, it offers SAP Fiori, an user experience interface; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management solutions that help organizations enhance the value of their workforce; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application for external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; and SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software. Further, the company provides SAP MaxAttention to turn ideas into value-based predictable outcomes; and SAP ActiveAttention program, a premium-level engagement solution to support smaller businesses. Additionally, it offers SAP Enterprise Support services that provides proactive, predictive, and preventive support for customers across hybrid landscapes; and SAP Preferred Success, which provides a bundle of prescriptive customer success activities for accelerated cloud adoption. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

indiePub Entertainment Company Profile

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices. It also develops and publishes downloadable games for connected services; and operates indiePub.com, an innovative content creation site. The company sells its products to national and regional retailers, and national distributors. The company was formerly known as Zoo Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to indiePub Entertainment, Inc. in May 2012. indiePub Entertainment, Inc. is based in Blue Ash, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.