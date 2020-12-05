Comparing The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) & Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A Vonage -2.92% 6.18% 2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vonage 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.80%. Vonage has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.29 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -18.09 Vonage $1.19 billion 2.84 -$19.48 million $0.19 71.53

Vonage has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vonage beats The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

