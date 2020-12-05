Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 29,821 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,755 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Fossil Group worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,608 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 69,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $603.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

