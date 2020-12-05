Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,647,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $28,185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,443,040.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $95,354,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 779,077 shares of company stock worth $63,512,293. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.