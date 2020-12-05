Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $393,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Caleres by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $508.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.40.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

