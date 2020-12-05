Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $554,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $39,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $496,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,917.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,705.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,460 shares of company stock valued at $194,673 and have sold 72,700 shares valued at $1,036,837. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.