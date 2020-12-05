Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

