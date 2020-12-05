Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,859 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Nabors Industries worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 119.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.96.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $447.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($18.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

