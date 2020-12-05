Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $387,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 788,207 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in OneMain by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in OneMain by 22,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 298,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OneMain by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 294,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF opened at $40.33 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

