Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLYA stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.