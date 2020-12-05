Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.72. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTTAY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

