Contrasting Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

37.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and Shoal Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Shoal Games.

Volatility and Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoal Games has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Shoal Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% Shoal Games -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Shoal Games’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.34 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -118.33 Shoal Games $110,000.00 287.60 -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Shoal Games has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Shoal Games on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Shoal Games

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.