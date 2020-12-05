Contrasting Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Atara Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 2,931.98 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -7.41 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -4.34

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -94.86% -82.17%

Risk & Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardiff Oncology and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and viral diseases, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it is develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; ATA230 for cytomegalovirus; ATA368 for HPV; ATA520 for Wilms Tumor 1; and ATA621 for BK and JCV. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

