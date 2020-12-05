Contrasting Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Epoxy alerts:

This table compares Epoxy and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 12.50% 20.42% 2.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Epoxy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Epoxy and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 6 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Epoxy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epoxy and Service Co. International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy $100,000.00 0.00 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.65 $369.60 million $1.90 26.10

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Epoxy.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Epoxy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 482 cemeteries, including 290 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Epoxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epoxy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.