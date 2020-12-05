Contrasting Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 45.67% 7.61% 4.93% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14%

Risk & Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cousins Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Cousins Properties pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 7.78 $150.42 million $2.94 11.72 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.50 $52.50 million $1.76 12.95

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

