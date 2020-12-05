Contrasting Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) & Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ)

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Ingredion has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scope Industries has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ingredion and Scope Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion 5.75% 15.30% 6.59% Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ingredion pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Scope Industries pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ingredion pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingredion has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ingredion and Scope Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion 0 3 2 0 2.40 Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ingredion presently has a consensus target price of $92.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Ingredion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ingredion is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Ingredion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ingredion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ingredion and Scope Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion $6.21 billion 0.87 $413.00 million $6.65 12.18 Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingredion has higher revenue and earnings than Scope Industries.

Summary

Ingredion beats Scope Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients. It also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. The company's products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. It serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

