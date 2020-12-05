Contrasting Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navigator and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $301.39 million 1.50 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -28.93 TORM $693.00 million 0.80 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navigator and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Navigator has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -389.34, suggesting that its share price is 39,034% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -3.56% -0.16% -0.08% TORM 17.76% 14.49% 7.21%

Summary

TORM beats Navigator on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

