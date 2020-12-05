Contrasting New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) & Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI)

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Mountain Finance and Oaktree Strategic Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oaktree Strategic Income has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93% Oaktree Strategic Income -44.37% 6.82% 2.93%

Risk and Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Oaktree Strategic Income’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.22 $112.56 million $1.27 9.50 Oaktree Strategic Income $49.63 million 4.61 $6.97 million $0.72 10.78

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income. New Mountain Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

