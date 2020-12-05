Contrasting Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Science Applications International alerts:

75.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Comtrex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.00% 25.96% 6.89% Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Science Applications International and Comtrex Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 0 10 0 3.00 Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $101.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Comtrex Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $6.38 billion 0.89 $226.00 million $5.66 17.28 Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Comtrex Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; U.S. Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and Department of Justice and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Comtrex Systems Company Profile

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.