Contrasting ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -8.69% -37.20% -22.32% Pinterest -32.88% -20.50% -17.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 9 19 0 2.68

Pinterest has a consensus price target of $57.56, suggesting a potential downside of 14.49%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $58.08 million 0.58 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Pinterest $1.14 billion 36.41 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -20.77

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company is also involved in the technical services; and research and development, and other technical support services for the block chain business. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

