Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,775 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

