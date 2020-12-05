County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Financial Comparison

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 6.13% 5.76% 0.65% First National 20.30% 10.56% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for County Bancorp and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 First National 0 0 0 0 N/A

County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than First National.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. County Bancorp pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares County Bancorp and First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.75 $16.45 million $2.36 9.42 First National $41.45 million 1.88 $9.56 million N/A N/A

County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

County Bancorp beats First National on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, it provides mobile and internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. The company operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company serves customers through 14 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

