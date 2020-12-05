Credit Suisse Group Raises Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$94.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$95.80.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.