Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 43” Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

LLOY opened at GBX 39.03 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.64 billion and a PE ratio of 39.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.79. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,078,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,164.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

