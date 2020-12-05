Critical Analysis: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) & Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwood Financial and Benchmark Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $54.06 million 3.98 $14.22 million N/A N/A Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Norwood Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Norwood Financial and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 22.00% 10.25% 1.13% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Norwood Financial beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it is involved in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates 27 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York, including 5 offices in Wayne County, 2 offices in Pike County, 4 offices in Monroe County, 2 offices in Lackawanna County, and 2 offices in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, as well as 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated 17 banking offices in central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

