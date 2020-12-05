Critical Comparison: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valley National Bancorp and California First National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential downside of 11.81%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 19.53% 8.87% 0.93% California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and California First National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 2.57 $309.79 million $0.92 10.63 California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 8.99 $7.33 million N/A N/A

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats California First National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers money market checking, interest checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; check order and bill payment services; and ATM cards. It also provides commercial financing services for businesses; and lease financing for higher education, KÂ-12 schools, state and local municipalities, and associations and charitable organizations. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

