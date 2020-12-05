Critical Contrast: ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) vs. Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Group and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group N/A N/A N/A Research Frontiers -194.70% -38.78% -33.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARC Group and Research Frontiers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Frontiers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Research Frontiers shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Research Frontiers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Group and Research Frontiers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group $9.50 million 0.37 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A Research Frontiers $1.56 million 61.33 -$3.81 million N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers.

Summary

ARC Group beats Research Frontiers on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. The company serves automotive, aerospace and marine, and architectural industries. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

