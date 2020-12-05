CSFB Boosts Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$94.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$87.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$94.07 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$95.80.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$87.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.53. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

