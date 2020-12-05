DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,109 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -233.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

