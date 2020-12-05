Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Critical Review

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.05%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Andritz.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Andritz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $419.06 million 2.88 -$70.90 million N/A N/A Andritz $7.48 billion 0.55 $143.14 million $0.28 28.25

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Andritz pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 8.74% 25.83% 20.15% Andritz 1.99% 11.29% 1.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Andritz on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, dies, process know-how, and services; and solutions for production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as furnaces and services for the metals industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, and food industries, as well as mining and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, China, and rest of Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

