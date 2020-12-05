East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $46.89 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

