Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,417,000 after buying an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,029.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

