Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.52.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

