Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

ENGIY opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Engie has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

