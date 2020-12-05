Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 673.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 347,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

