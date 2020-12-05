F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FSTX opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

