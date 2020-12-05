Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 475.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.57.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $494.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $498.85.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

