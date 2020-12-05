Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 408,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 57,206 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

