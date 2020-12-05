Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,409,000 after purchasing an additional 328,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $82,547,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $93.10 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

