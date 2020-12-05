Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 139,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,988 shares of company stock valued at $784,987. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

