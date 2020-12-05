Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Adient worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Adient by 42.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Adient by 31.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT opened at $36.15 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

