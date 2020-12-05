Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 145,479 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 59,379.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.33% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWH opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

