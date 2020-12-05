Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,914 shares of company stock worth $25,604,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

