Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 804,409 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 804,409 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

