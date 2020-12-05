Financial Analysis: Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) & Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Monitronics International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tencent and Monitronics International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 1 6 0 2.86 Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent presently has a consensus target price of $78.66, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Given Tencent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent is more favorable than Monitronics International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tencent and Monitronics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent $53.57 billion 13.55 $13.50 billion $1.21 62.59 Monitronics International $504.51 million 0.60 $565.08 million N/A N/A

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Monitronics International.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent and Monitronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent 24.40% 18.09% 9.31% Monitronics International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tencent beats Monitronics International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services. The company is also involved in production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. In addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Monitronics International Company Profile

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas. Monitronics International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

