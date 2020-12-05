Financial Contrast: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) vs. Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 1.37 $81.61 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A B. Riley Financial N/A 19.27% 2.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kingold Jewelry and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Kingold Jewelry on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. This segment also provides merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; manages various private and public funds for institutional and individual investors; and trades in equity securities. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Valuation and Appraisal segment provides valuation and appraisal services, which include valuation of assets to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other capital provider. The Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack segment provides consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services to shareholders, creditors, and companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

